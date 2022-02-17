ULB Elections: Odisha Govt Allocates 4584 Booths For 107 Municipalities/NACs

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Urban Local Bodies elections in the state, the Odisha government has allocated a total of 4584 booths for 107 municipalities and NACs.

Releasing a press note, the Department of Information and Public Relation said,” In a bid to conduct the ULB elections in the state smoothly, a total number of 4584 polling booths have been allocated. Total Number of Municipal Corporations are 3.”

The mayor post in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur municipal corporations have been reserved for women candidates while it is unreserved in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

With this list being released, Odisha is likely to conduct the urban local bodies elections in April or May after the five-phase rural polls from February 16.