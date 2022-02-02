ULB Elections: Councillor Reservation List Out, Primary Voter List On Feb 10

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Wednesday released the reservation list for councillors in all 107 Urban Local Bodies (NAC/Municipality).

According to the list, 668 wards out of total 1756 are unreserved while 122 are reserved for SC, 171 for SC Women, 49 for ST and 133 for ST Women.

A total of 613 wards have been reserved for women.

While the draft Electoral Roll will be published on February 10, any objections and suggestions will be received from February 11 to 16.

The objections and suggestions will be scrutinised on February 18.

The final electoral roll will be prepared by February 24 and will be sent to the State Election Commission on February 28.