UK’s University of Southampton becomes first foreign varsity to set up India campus under NEP

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has taken a major step towards realising the goals of internationalization as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued to the University of Southampton (UoS), UK, allowing them to establish their first-ever campus in India. UoS is ranked among the top 100 Higher Educational Institutions globally, and its presence in India will enhance the educational landscape of India and offer students a unique opportunity for global exposure while receiving an education rooted in Indian values. This will be the first foreign University to be issued LoI under the UGC Regulations for setting up Indian campuses of foreign universities.

The letter of Intent was issued to the University of Southampton (UoS), UK in an event today, held in New Delhi, titled Internationalization of Education under NEP 2020: Setting up of Foreign University in India today in New Delhi.

Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar graced the occasion along with the participation of dignitaries, including Shri Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education; Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Ms Christina Scott, Deputy High Commissioner, UK in India; Mr Andrew Atherton, Vice-President, International, University of Southampton; Shri M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC; esteemed Ambassadors of nations; eminent academicians from Private and State universities; industry officials and other distinguished guests.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, in his address, expressed his happiness over the handing over of a Letter of Intent to the University of Southampton which will be establishing a campus in India under NEP 2020. He said this reflects both the vision of elevating our educational standards to the highest global levels and delivering on the education pillar of India-UK cooperation. Confident that such endeavours will further make our youth work-ready and foster a spirit of global understanding and cooperation, he stated.

The Minister highlighted the initiative will help establish a strong interactional footprint of brand India in the educational sphere. This is a growing reality as new technologies and service demands are sought to be harmonized with demographic deficits, the Minister said.

Dr. Jaishankar also mentioned some of the major initiatives that are part of the India-UK Road Map 2030 and said that cooperation in education has been a major part of it. He mentioned the MoU on Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications between the two countries and the Young Professionals Scheme (YPS), jointly announced by the leadership which provides a unique opportunity for young graduates in both countries to learn and benefit from each other’s institutions, programs such as the UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI), and the scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC).

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in his message on the X platform said this initiative is a foot forward towards realising the goal of ‘internationalisation at home’ as envisioned in the NEP 2020. India as a ‘Vishwa-Bandhu ’ is committed to fulfilling its global responsibilities and building a brighter future for education, innovation and progress, he stated.

He expressed his happiness that more and more globally-renowned HEIs are evincing keen interest in multi-faceted collaborations with top Indian institutions as well as tapping the potential of India as a global education and talent hub of the future.

He further said that the establishment of campuses of foreign universities in India and Indian HEIs abroad is not just about expanding educational opportunities, it is about creating a vibrant ecosystem of research, knowledge exchange and global collaboration. Educational institutions across countries have a responsibility to produce “global citizens” with global ethos who can provide solutions to global challenges, he added.

Union Education Minister extended his heartiest compliments to the management of the University of Southampton for further strengthening India-UK relations by opening its campus in India. He also invited other top institutions of the world to come to India.

Shri K. Sanjay Murthy in his address emphasized that since the launch of National Education Policy 2020, the Education Ministry, along with Regulating bodies like UGC and AICTE has been rolling out various reform initiatives aimed at ensuring inclusive and equitable, global quality education, and opportunities of lifelong learning for all. The objective is to build future-ready competencies in our youth, Shri Murthy added.

Some of the important initiatives taken under the leadership of Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to promote internationalization include UGC regulations enabling Joint/Dual and Twinning arrangements between Indian and Foreign HEIs; streamlining the entry of foreign students to Indian institutions through the Study in India portal that is a one-stop window for entry of students and aligns VISA issuance with the admission process, he said.

Professor Andrew Atherton said that the University of Southampton Delhi will be the first comprehensive international campus in India. It will develop world-class, work-ready graduates with specialist and transferable skills that will enhance India’s fast-growing knowledge economy, he added.

The creation of the UoS campus in India will be beneficial for students, in terms of extending global course curriculum and study opportunities in India, and for research, knowledge exchange, enterprise and engagement. Courses will be offered on business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences. The University has submitted a 10-year projected course rollout plan. In the first three years they will operate the following courses:

• First year: BSc Computer Science, BSc. Business Management, BSc. Accounting and Finance, BSc. Economics and MSc. International Management, MSc. Finance.

• Second year adds BSc. Software Engineering, BSC Creative Computing, MSc. Economics.

• Third year adds LLB Law and then B. Eng (Mechanical Engineering).

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) places a strong emphasis on attaining the highest global standards in higher education quality. It highlights the need for “internationalization at home” and promotes India as a global study destination, offering premium education at an affordable cost. The establishment of the branch campus of the University of Southampton in India will enhance India’s appeal as a top global study destination and strengthen India-UK relations, paving the way for future educational collaborations.