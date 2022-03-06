Ukrainian President Warns Against Russian Attack, Says ‘They are preparing to bomb Odessa’

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued today for the 11th consecutive day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned against Russian attack on the port city of Odessa, reports news agency AFP.

The Ukrainian President in a video message said: “They are preparing to bomb Odessa. Odessa!”.

“Russians have always come to Odessa. They have always felt only warmth in Odessa. Only sincerity. And now what? Bombs against Odessa? Artillery against Odessa? Missiles against Odessa?” Zelensky added.

“It will be a war crime. It will be a historical crime,” he stressed.

Odessa is a cosmopolitan harbour on Ukraine’s southern coast with a population of around one million which include both Ukrainian and Russian speakers and Bulgarian and Jewish Minorities.

A part of the Russian force has also headed west to Kherson, on the road towards Odessa. The port city is also close to the Moldovan border and the Russian-occupied region of Transnistria.