Ukrainian Parliament Approves Bill to Seize Russia-Owned Assets in Ukraine

Kyiv: The Ukrainian Parliament on Friday approved a law to allow the seizure of assets or properties owned by Russia or its citizens in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, the law allows the Ukrainian government to suggest which assets to confiscate to the Security Council, which must then give its approval for their transfer to state ownership.

This comes amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Day 8, the Russian military has taken the Ukrainian city of Kherson and continued to bomb Kyiv, Sumy, and other cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had on Monday recognised Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities. Later, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has been facing immense criticism, especially from the western countries over the recent actions. A number of countries including the US, UK, and Germany have applied fresh rounds of sanctions on Russia.