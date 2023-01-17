Ukrainian official resigns over backlash to Dnipro remarks

Kyiv: Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has tendered his resignation after a public outcry over comments he made suggesting a Russian missile that killed dozens of people in the central city of Dnipro had been shot down by Ukraine.

“I offer my sincere apologies to the victims and their relatives, the residents of Dnipro and everyone who was deeply hurt by my prematurely erroneous version of the reason for the Russian missile striking a residential building,” Arestovych wrote in a post on Facebook.

The Ukrainian air force said the attack on a block of flats in Dnipro was conducted with a Russian Kh-22 missile, which Kyiv does not have the equipment to shoot down.