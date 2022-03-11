Ukrainian Ambush Kills Russian Colonel Andrei Zakharov

Kyiv: Ukrainian forces have claimed to have killed a top Russian commander in an ambush on tanks that they forced into retreat outside Kyiv on Thursday.

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the third week, huge explosions are seen when a number of tanks are hit by projectiles in a residential area of the town.

He becomes the third top Russian military commander to be killed in this war.

Earlier, Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov and Major General Andrei Sukhovetskiy were killed in the battle.