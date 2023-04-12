Ukraine’s Zelensky writes to PM Modi

New Delhi: Ukraine has requested India for additional medicines and medical equipment, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

The request, in a letter by President Volodymyr Zelensky to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came during the three-day visit to India by Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova, when she met minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, a statement from the foreign ministry said.

“The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies,” the statement said.