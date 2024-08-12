Ukraine’s Action Is Only to Strengthen Its Bargaining Position: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to “expel the enemy” from his nation’s lands following reports that Ukrainian forces had taken control of numerous Russian villages and significant territories after a week of Kyiv’s unexpected cross-border offensive.

Aleksey Smirnov, the acting leader of the Kursk region, informed Putin that Ukrainian forces now occupied 28 settlements in the region, having advanced approximately 7.5 miles (12 kilometres) into Russian territory over a 25-mile (40-kilometer) section of the border.

Putin characterized the offensive as Ukraine’s effort to “strengthen its bargaining position.”

“What negotiations are possible with those who randomly attack civilians, civilian structures, or pose threats to nuclear facilities?” asked Putin.

He instructed his security officials to drive out Ukrainian troops, stating, ” The main task is certainly before the Ministry of Defense: to squeeze out, knock out the enemy from our territories and, together with the border guard service, ensure reliable protection of the state border.”

The Ukrainian progression has triggered a massive evacuation from the border areas. Smirnov reported that 180,000 residents were advised to evacuate, with 121,000 having already departed.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the adjacent Belgorod region in southern Russia, announced the relocation of inhabitants from the Krasnoyaruzhsky district to safer areas.

Later, Andrey Miskov, head of the district administration, stated that around 11,000 residents from the Krasnoyaruzhsky district had been evacuated.

This incursion, now impacting two Russian regions, is perceived as a pivotal moment in the conflict. Previously, the Ukrainian military frequently targeted the Belgorod region with drones and missiles, but until the previous week, Kyiv had not initiated any formal ground offensives across the border.

