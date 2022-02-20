Ukraine Will Not Respond To Any Russian Provocations: Prez Zelensky

Kyiv: Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation will not respond to provocations amid a deadly escalation in fighting in rebel Russian-backed eastern territories.

But Volodymyr Zelensky told world leaders Ukraine would defend itself against Russian aggression.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed on a third day of clashes between Ukraine’s military and Russian-backed rebels.

“What was shown yesterday in the temporarily occupied territories, some shells allegedly flying from our side, some flying all the way to Rostov, these are pure lies. They are blowing up something on their side,” he said.

He urged Western countries not to wait for a possible Russian invasion to impose sanctions on Russia.

“We have prepared economic measures that will be swift, severe, and united,” she said. “We will target Russia’s financial institutions and key industries.”

Both Ukraine and NATO members have refused to rule out Kyiv one day joining the alliance, though few expect that soon.

But, referring to an explosion at a kindergarten in the occupied east, Zelenskiy urged delegates not to let the rhetoric obscure the plight of ordinary people.

“Those kids aren’t heading towards NATO. They are heading to their classrooms,” he said.