Ukraine-Russia crisis: Biden agrees to meet Putin on a condition

Paris, Washington DC: US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted in principle to hold a summit, which can only happen if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the French presidency announced Monday.

The summit, proposed by France’s Emmanuel Macron, will be expanded to relevant stakeholders to discuss “security and strategic stability in Europe,” a statement from the Elysee said, adding that preparations would start between Russia and the US on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as long as that country holds off on what US officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has been clear that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.”

In a statement, Psaki said: “We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”