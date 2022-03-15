Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Elon Musk Challenges Putin To “Single Combat”

New York: Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, with the fate of Ukraine at stake. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has challenged Mr Putin to “single combat”.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Mr Musk wrote on Twitter. The tech billionaire also declared that Ukraine is at stake.

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Tagging the official Twitter handle of President of Russia, this time, Mr Musk wrote in Cyrillic, “Do you agree to this fight?”

When one of Musk’s 77 million followers wrote that the Tesla founder might not have thought his challenge through, he said he was “absolutely serious.”