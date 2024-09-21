Kyiv: In an important move to protect its national security, Ukraine has prohibited the use of the Telegram messaging app on state-issued devices by government and military officials.

Amid increasing concerns over Russian surveillance, the National Coordination Centre for Cybersecurity (NCCC), which plays a pivotal role in cybersecurity coordination and control, has imposed restrictions on Telegram’s use within government agencies, military units, and critical infrastructure entities, as reported by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine’s website.

At a recent NCCC meeting, Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, presented evidence indicating that Russian special services could access Telegram users’ personal communications, including deleted messages and personal data.

“Freedom of speech has always been my advocacy, yet the Telegram issue transcends speech freedom and touches upon national security,” he stated.

Representatives from Ukraine’s Security Service and the Armed Forces General Staff pointed out that Telegram has been exploited by adversaries for cyberattacks, phishing, spreading malware, tracking users’ locations, and even coordinating missile strikes.

To mitigate these risks, it was decided to forbid the installation and use of Telegram on official devices belonging to government officials, military staff, security and defence sector employees, and workers at critical infrastructure facilities. The prohibition, however, does not affect officials who are required to use Telegram for their official duties.

Additionally, several measures were adopted to advance the country’s cybersecurity sector, including the initiation of a national campaign to enhance women’s participation in cybersecurity and promote gender equality, along with the deployment of an automated system to oversee the execution of Ukraine’s Cybersecurity Strategy.