The Ukrainian government replaced the Soviet hammer and sickle symbol with a trident — the Ukrainian coat of arms — on the shield of the Motherland monument that dominates the Kyiv skyline.

The monument is a 62-metre-tall statue of a female warrior. The figure holds a sword in her right hand and a shield in her left. The monument was built in 1981 on top of a hill on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

“We believe that this change will be the beginning of a new stage in the revival of our culture and identity, the final rejection of Soviet and Russian symbols and narratives,” the Ukrainian culture ministry said.

According to news agency Reuters, the shield had originally carried the Soviet Union’s coat of arms – a crossed hammer and sickle surrounded by ears of wheat, as per the. The workers had removed parts of the coat of arms in July. They began installing a trident on the shield on Saturday but failed to complete the work due to bad weather and an air attack on Kyiv.

The move stems from a movement stepped up by Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last year to shed memories of the former Soviet Union. Kyiv has said that the invasion seems to be an imperial mission to recreate the Soviet Union.

According to Reuters, Ukraine banned Soviet symbols in 2015 after Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatist proxies in the country’s east.

However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the replacement of the “motherland” symbol on a famous Soviet-era statue in Kyiv.