Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian ‘catastrophe’

Mariupol: Ukraine has rejected an ultimatum to surrender the besieged port city of Mariupol to Russian forces, its deputy prime minister told Ukrainian media today.

“There can be no talk of surrendering weapons. We have already informed the Russian side of this,” Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

“It’s a deliberate manipulation and it’s a real hostage situation,” she added of the demand.

Russia gave the city an ultimatum late Sunday, urging its defenders to surrender before 05:00 am on Monday.

Mariupol is among Ukrainian cities heavily bombarded by Russia since it launched invasion of the east European nation on February 24. Many of the city’s 400,000 residents remain trapped inside with scarce food, water and power.

Mariupol, a strategic, mostly Russian-speaking port in the southeast, has been one of the main targets of Moscow’s attacks. Capturing Mariupol would help Russian forces secure a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.