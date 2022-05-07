Ukraine Receives 12 Turkish Drones Amid War, Orders Another 24: Report

Ankara: Amid war, Ukraine received 12 Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones, according to a Turkish news website.

The news website Haberler also reported that Ukraine has placed an order for another 24 drones.

More than 300, or potentially over 400, Bayraktar TB2 and Siha drones have been produced in Turkey over the past eight years, with 96 of them shipped to foreign clients, it reported.

The news outlet listed among potential buyers the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Albania, Salvador, Serbia, Slovakia, Uruguay, and Ecuador.

Last September, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Turkish company signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint centre for drone maintenance and modernization near Kyiv.