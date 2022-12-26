Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Talks To PM Modi, Discusses ‘Peace Formula’ With Russia

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India’s help in the implementation of a peace formula with Russia.

Zelenskyy conveyed his best wishes for India’s Presidency of the G20 while Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security.

While the two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, PM Modi requested Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year.

The leaders also exchanged views about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences.

Prime Minister also conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts and assured India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population.