Ukraine President Zelensky Says “Not Hiding, Not Afraid” As He Shares Location

Kyiv: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky today said that he is in Kyiv and is not afraid. The statement comes amid the Russian troops intensifying shelling in several Ukrainian cities. Russian forces are inching closer to the capital Kyiv from the north and west.

“I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone,” Zelensky said in a video on his official Instagram.

He said that he would do as much as it takes to “win this patriotic war”.