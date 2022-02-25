Ukraine posts Hitler-Putin cartoon

Kyiv: Ukraine from its official Twitter account shared a cartoon illustrating Adolf Hitler smiling down on Russia President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war.

With it, Ukraine tweeted, “This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now.”

The illustration received a mixed response from Twitter users. Some said it was a political cartoon, while others disapproved of it saying wasn’t the “right time” to post it.

After weeks of denying plans to attack neighbouring Ukraine, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday.