Ukraine Launches Missile Strike On Russia Army Base In Crimea

Ukraine launched a missile strike on the main headquarters of the Russian Black Sea fleet on Friday killing one personnel, news agency AP reported quoting the Defence Ministry in Moscow.

According to the report, there were images and visuals of thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the Black Sea fleet headquarters at Sevastopol in annexed Crimea.

The report quoted the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, a Russia appointee, as saying that no one was injured outside the burning headquarters. However, the governor did not say if there were other fatalities or casualties in the missile strike, AP reported.

Further, the report citing Russia’s Tass news agency said ambulances streamed into the headquarters of the Black Sea fleet after the missile strike and shrapnel was strewn over hundreds of metres.

The agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying that five missiles were shot down by their air defence systems in retaliation to the attack on Sevastopol.