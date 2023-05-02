Ukraine Foreign Minister apologises for Goddess Kali tweet after backlash

Ukraine: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar has taken to social media to apologise for the country’s Ministry of Defence’s tweet of an image of Goddess Kali. After much furore by Indians on social media, the ministry had removed the tweet.

The defence ministry’s tweet shared an image of Goddess Kali superimposed over a blast cloud to resemble Marilyn Monroe’s upskirt scene, and was captioned ‘Work of art’.

“We regret @DefenceU depicting #Hindu goddess #Kali in distorted manner. #Ukraine & its people respect unique #Indian culture & highly appreciate support.The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect & friendship,” said the minister.

A tweet posted by Defence of Ukraine’s official account seemingly depicting Indian goddess Kali morphed over a blast fume outraged netizens in India who have deemed it to be offensive and “Hinduphobic”.

The Indian users were livid with Ukraine for mocking the Hindu culture for the caricaturish depiction as it bore a resemblance to the revered Hindu deity with its blue skin colour, tongue sticking out pose and a wreath of skulls around the neck.