Ukraine Envoy Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention Amid Russian Invasion

New Delhi: Ukraine has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention amid war with Russia.

Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha has urged PM Narendra Modi to “immediately contact” Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I don’t know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but, the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. Because of his strong voice, Putin would at least think it over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude from the Indian Government,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a war on Ukraine. He said the special military action was “aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine”.