Ukraine Doesn’t Want To Be Covered In Bodies Of Soldiers, Go Home: Zelenskyy To Russia

Kyiv: Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that nearly 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion of his country began a week ago.

In a video early on Thursday, he said: “Ukraine doesn’t want to be covered in the bodies of soldiers. Go home.”

It comes as Russian troops reached the centre of Kherson amid conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured its first major city.

“The occupiers will receive only one thing from Ukrainians: resistance. Fierce resistance. Such resistance that they will forever remember that we don’t give up what is ours, that they will remember what a patriotic war is,” he added.