Ukraine claims children’s hospital in Mariupol destroyed by Russian airstrikes

By Pragativadi News Service
Russian airstrikes caused “colossal” damage to a children’s hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said in an online post on Wednesday.

“The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal,” it said, adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter called the incident an “atrocity.” He said there are still adults and kids under the rubble. However, there were no details on casualties.

“The world is losing humanity while ignoring this terror,” Zelensky reported about the attack on the hospital in Mariupol.

On the other hand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of holding 4,00,000 residents of Mariupol hostage by shelling the southern port city despite efforts to establish a safe evacuation corridor for civilians.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered the 14th day with Russian aircraft bombing cities in the country’s eastern and central regions, including capital Kyiv, overnight. So far, two million civilians — mostly women and children — have fled Ukraine in the wake of the Russian onslaught.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the expansion of humanitarian corridors and, in a new video, urged his people to keep resisting Russia’s assault. Meanwhile, Ukraine government has warned of radiation risk after power cut at Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

