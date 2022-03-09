Ukraine claims children’s hospital in Mariupol destroyed by Russian airstrikes

Russian airstrikes caused “colossal” damage to a children’s hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said in an online post on Wednesday.

“The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal,” it said, adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter called the incident an “atrocity.” He said there are still adults and kids under the rubble. However, there were no details on casualties.

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

“The world is losing humanity while ignoring this terror,” Zelensky reported about the attack on the hospital in Mariupol.

Mariupol. Russian artillery ruined maternity hospital and children hospital. A lot of killed and wounded women. No information about children and newborn yet. Hey, @UN how are you doing? Please retweet pic.twitter.com/QJSfUMMngW — Dmytro Gurin, Ukrainian MP (@DmytroGurinMP) March 9, 2022

On the other hand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of holding 4,00,000 residents of Mariupol hostage by shelling the southern port city despite efforts to establish a safe evacuation corridor for civilians.

Russia continues holding hostage over 400.000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues. Almost 3.000 newborn babies lack medicine and food. I urge the world to act! Force Russia to stop its barbaric war on civilians and babies! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 9, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered the 14th day with Russian aircraft bombing cities in the country’s eastern and central regions, including capital Kyiv, overnight. So far, two million civilians — mostly women and children — have fled Ukraine in the wake of the Russian onslaught.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the expansion of humanitarian corridors and, in a new video, urged his people to keep resisting Russia’s assault. Meanwhile, Ukraine government has warned of radiation risk after power cut at Chernobyl nuclear power plant.