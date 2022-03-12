Ukraine Cities Bombarded, Mayor “Kidnapped” As Russia Inches Toward Kyiv

Kyiv: The Russian forces have moved closer to capital Kyiv and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities, drawing a flurry of warnings of potential war crimes. Ukranian Presidential adviser has called Kyiv a “city under siege”.

The Russian forces have made advancements in southern Ukraine’s Melitopol and have captured the city’s mayor. “A group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” Ukraine’s parliament said on Twitter. “He refused to cooperate with the enemy,” it added.

The situation is grim in the southern port city Mariupol, which has been encircled and under constant Russian shelling. Mariupol has been without water and power for 11 days. The city’s mayor says it is being shelled “every 30 minutes”, with 1,200 civilians already dead and reports of people starving and of corpses in the streets.

The mayor of southern Ukraine’s Melitopol was kidnapped on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying the city, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials said.

“A group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” Ukraine’s parliament said on Twitter.

“He refused to cooperate with the enemy,” it added.

In a video message late Friday, Zelensky confirmed the abduction, calling Fedorov “a mayor who bravely defends Ukraine and the members of his community”.