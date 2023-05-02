Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali tweet, says ‘we respect unique Indian culture’

Following a massive backlash from Indians, Ukraine has now apologised for presenting Hindu Goddess Kali in a distorted manner. The first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzheppar said that the country regrets depicting the Hindu goddess Kali in a distorted manner and that Ukraine and its people respect unique Indian culture.

Dzheppar added that Ukraine highly appreciates India’s support. This comes after the official account of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Sunday (April 30) posted a photo that appeared to depict the Indian goddess Kali morphed over fumes.

“We regret @DefenceU depicting #Hindu goddess #Kali in distorted manner. #Ukraine &its people respect unique #Indian culture&highly appreciate🇮🇳support.The depiction has already been removed.🇺🇦is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect&💪friendship,” Dzheppar tweeted.

Notably, the post had infuriated Indian netizens who called it offensive and “Hinduphobic”. The Ukrainian defence ministry captioned the image as a “Work of art”. The image resembled Sam Shaw’s iconic Marilyn Monroe “flying skirt” photo from 1954. Netizens were outraged at the Ukrainian ministry for allegedly mocking ‘Hindu culture’ with the caricature of the Hindu goddess. Soon after the backlash the ministry deleted the tweet.

Indian users took to Twitter to express their outrage at the mocking of the Hindu Goddess, and they also wrote on Ukraine Defense’s official page. Also, some Indian Twitter users began tagging CEO Elon Musk and India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar, pleading with them to take strict action.