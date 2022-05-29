Ukrainan Defenders Hold Out In Donbas City Under Heavy Fire: Report

KYIV: Ukrainian forces were on Sunday resisting a Russian assault on Sievierodonetsk, the largest city they still hold in the eastern Donbas region, but were weathering heavy artillery barrages, reported news agency Reuters quoting Ukrainian officials.

The shelling was so intense it was not possible to assess casualties and damage, … Dozens of buildings have been destroyed in the past few days, the governor of Luhansk region Serhiy Gaidai said, adding that the situation has extremely escalated.

In the meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has urged the West to provide it with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide in the war, now in its fourth month.

The battle for Sievierodonetsk, which lies on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, is in the spotlight as Russia ekes out slow but solid gains in the Donbas, comprising of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Having failed to take the capital Kyiv in the early phase of the war, Russia is seeking to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. It has concentrated huge firepower on a small area – a contrast to earlier phases of the conflict when its forces were often spread thinly – bludgeoning towns and cities with artillery and airstrikes.

Governor Gaidai said on Sunday that Russian forces had dug in at the Myr hotel on Sievierodonetsk’s northern edge. “They cannot advance further into the city and are taking casualties, but we are not able right now to push them out of the hotel,” he said on Telegram.