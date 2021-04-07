UK variant responsible for majority of coronavirus infections in Punjab: Minister

Chandigarh: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said nearly 80 per cent of all coronavirus cases in Punjab are due to the UK variant.

He said large wedding functions, local body elections and farmers protest could have contributed to the recent spike in dreaded coronavirus. Worthwhile to mention here that Punjab is among the state of maximum concern following high number of COVID-19 cases.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said three per cent of the total cases are being reported from Punjab alone. This accounts for 4.5 per cent of the total fatalities in the country on Tuesday.

The daily cases in Punjab has increased from 240 between February 10 and 16 to 2,793 between March 31 and April 6. The average daily deaths during the same periods have also increased from eight to 58.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier blamed the Union Government for the delay in allowing the vaccination of people in the age group of 45-59.

Bhushan said the Centre has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to districts reporting a surge in cases and mortality in Punjab, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

These teams will provide help and cooperation to the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.