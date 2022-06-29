UK Unveils 75 Scholarships To Mark India’s Independence Anniversary

New Delhi: The UK government has partnered with leading businesses in India to offer 75 fully-funded scholarships for Indian students to study in the UK from September.

The announcement comes as British and Indian leaders from international business and government gather in London for the India Global Forum.

The BHC, in a statement, said that this is the highest number of fully-funded scholarships given for the one-year master’s programme to date.

Companies like HSBC, Pearson India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Sons and Duolingo are supporting this special initiative to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence, the high commission said.

The programmes on offer include Chevening scholarships for a one-year master’s programme, with the opportunity to study any subject at any recognised UK university.

Further to this, the British Council in India is offering at least 18 scholarships for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) – covering over 12,000 courses across more than 150 UK universities. Along with these, the British Council is also offering six English scholarships.