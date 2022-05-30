UK To Offer Work Visas To Graduates From World’s Top Varsities

London: Aiming to attract the “best and brightest” workers, the United Kingdom has announced it will start offering work visas to graduates from the world’s top universities.

Under the scheme announced on Monday, graduates with a bachelor’s or master’s degree from the top 50 universities abroad can apply for a two-year work visa, and those with doctorates can apply for a three-year visa.

They will be allowed to bring family members with them and be able to switch to longer-term employment visas, the government said.

Under the new scheme, applicants must have been awarded degrees no more than five years before the date of application.

Eligible universities must appear in the top 50 rankings of at least two of the following: the Times Higher Education world university rankings, the Academic Ranking of World Universities and the Quacquarelli Symonds world university rankings.

The most recent list of eligible universities from 2021, published online by the UK government, comprised more than two dozen US universities, as well as institutions in Canada, Japan, Germany, China, Singapore, France and Sweden.

The government said candidates must pass a security and criminality check, and be able to speak, read, listen and write English at an intermediate level.