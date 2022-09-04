UK to get New Prime Minister on Sep 5; Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak in fray

UK will get a new Prime Minister tomorrow. The winner of the leadership contest will be announced just after 12.30 British Standard Time tomorrow by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.

Two candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are in the fray. The two finalists Sunak and Truss were elected by Conservative lawmakers after several rounds of voting. The final two candidates were then put to a vote of the full party membership across the country, which is about 180,000 people, by postal ballot. The winner is decided after counting who got the most votes from party’s members across the country.

In the initial stages of the contest, former Finance Minister Sunak was the top runner and his party voted resoundingly in his favour.