UK To Continue Defensive Support To Ukraine: Rishi Sunak

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used a European summit in the Latvian capital of Riga to reaffirm the UK’s support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia and announced a fresh defensive aid package for the new year as part of a GBP 250-million contract.

Addressing the meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), which brings together 10 like-minded nations to prevent conflict in the Nordic and Baltic region, Sunak called on the regional leaders to sustain or exceed 2022 levels of support for Ukraine in 2023 through ongoing military aid, economic resilience and political backing.

The JEF meeting, which brought together the UK, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway, was also addressed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksyy.

“From the Arctic Circle to the Isle of Wight, the UK and our European allies have been in lockstep in our response to the invasion of Ukraine, and we remain steadfast in our ambition for peace in Europe once again,” said Sunak.