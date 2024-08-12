UK Stabbing: 11-year-old, Woman Attacked; Suspect Arrested

In the wake of the Southport stabbing, which sparked unrest in the United Kingdom, a distressing incident occurred in London’s Leicester Square where an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed.

The Metropolitan Police have apprehended a 32-year-old man and believe there are no further suspects at large. The young girl, now hospitalized, faces non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman has also suffered minor injuries and is receiving medical attention.

The police have clarified that the stabbing was not an act of terror. “Officers are currently at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been detained and is in custody. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been transported to the hospital, and we are awaiting updates on their conditions,” stated the police.

Following the attack, numerous officers remained stationed near the Lego store on Swiss Court, adjacent to the square. The London Ambulance Service confirmed that at 11:36 BST, they received a call regarding the stabbing.

The incident occurs amidst a tense period in the UK, with riots involving clashes between the police and groups chanting anti-immigration and Islamophobic slogans. This unrest has been exacerbated by right-wing activists who are disseminating misinformation on social media about a fabricated knife attack that supposedly left three girls dead at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.