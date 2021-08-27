UK Says Evacuations Will Continue Despite Kabul Blasts

London: The UK will continue its operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan despite the “despicable” attack at the capital’s airport on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister held an emergency Cobra meeting following the blasts, after which he promised the UK would continue to work “flat out” until “the last moment”.

Thursday’s twin blasts took place outside the Abbey Gate – where US and British forces have been stationed to help with evacuations – and at a nearby hotel.

There were no UK military or government casualties in the explosions, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).