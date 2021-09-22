UK Revises Travel Rules, Lists Covishield As ‘Approved’ Vaccine

London: The UK government on Wednesday announced its revised travel and quarantine rules and said it has recognised AstraZeneca Covishield as an approved vaccine.

In its latest travel update, the UK has said that from October 4, one will qualify as fully vaccinated if they are “vaccinated under an approved vaccination programme in the UK, Europe, USA or UK vaccine programme overseas with a full course of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan”.

It further mentions, “Formulations of the 4 listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines.”

Due to the vaccine certification issue, Indians vaccinated with two doses of Covishield will still need to quarantine in the UK.

India on Tuesday warned of “reciprocal measures” if the UK does not address its concerns over the new travel rules relating to Covid-19 vaccine certification, calling the new policy “discriminatory”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up the issue of Covishield-vaccinated travellers being required to quarantine in the UK with newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss at a meeting in New York on Tuesday.