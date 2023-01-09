UK PM Sunak, 15 ministers may lose seats in 2024 general election: Prediction

London: Rishi Sunak and 15 of his cabinet ministers are at risk of losing their seats in a general election ‘wipeout’, revealed fresh polling data, reported The Independent.

The exclusive seat-by-seat analysis has found that senior Conservative Party (Tory) members, including PM Rishi Sunak, Deputy PM Dominic Raab, and Health Secretary Steve Barclay, are at risk of defeat at the election expected in 2024.

Only five Cabinet members, Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman of Indian descent, Michael Gove, Nadhim Zawawi, and Kemi Badenoch, would remain in office beyond the 2024 election – according to the poll.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly, defence secretary Ben Wallace, business secretary Grant Shapps, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and environment secretary Therese Coffey could also lose their seats, as per the Focaldata polling for Best for Britain.

Labour is on track to win all 10 of the critical “bellwether” seats, or those where voters have regularly supported the winning party in recent years.

The Tories still have an opportunity to make the election close because of the high percentage of undecided voters, according to Naomi Smith. Even if Sunak’s party is polling poorly, research by Best for Britain suggests that Labour’s enormous lead over the Tories may not be as secure as previously believed, the chief executive of Best for Britain said.

Beginning in 2023, Sunak is battling to turn around the prospects of the Conservative Party as the majority of recent surveys show Labour with leads of roughly 20 points. After Sunak replaced Liz Truss in the polls, there was a tiny uptick, but this has now latlined, according to polling analysts.

Sunak made five promises to revive the economy, reduce NHS waiting lists, and “stop the small boats” by the election in 2024 earlier this week in an effort to reignite his premiership. Before Sunak faces his first significant political test in the municipal elections in May, the most recent MRP poll results raise concerns about his leadership. A defeat, according to some Tory party members, might lead to calls for former premier Boris Johnson to run again.