UK PM Emphasizes On Deepening India-Britain Cooperation

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday emphasized deepening India-Britain cooperation.

He said that the UK is creating an India-specific open general export licence, reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement.

While delivering a joint statement after holding talks with PM Modi here at Hyderabad House, Johnson said, “We’re taking forward an ambitious ten-year roadmap for British-Indian relations that we agreed on last year, it was great to see you (PM Modi) at the G-7.”

“Threat of autocratic coercion has grown even further and it’s therefore vital that we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free.” In challenging times, it is very important that we get closer together. India, certainly the largest democracy is one of the defining friendships of our times,” Johnson said.

Talking about the talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister said,”We have had wonderful talks today and have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our time.”

He also lauded India’s vaccination programme and said, “I’ve the Indian jab (COVID-19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India.” Johnson noted that the UK is contemplating creating an India-specific open general export licence with reducing bureaucracy and delivery times for defence procurement.”