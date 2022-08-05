UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak wins over voters in TV debate

London: Rishi Sunak appeared to score a surprise win with a studio audience at a key debate with frontrunner Liz Truss in the race to become Britain’s next prime minister.

While opinion polls back Truss to win the vote among Conservative party members, those sitting in the audience at the Sky News debate overwhelmingly supported Sunak in a show of hands — after an electronic voting system broke down.

After the two contenders put forward their arguments for why they should replace Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, the audience members were asked who they thought had won the argument and they picked Sunak in a show of hands.

It will come as a boost for the British Indian ex-minister who has been trailing Truss in most recent opinion polls, with the last survey putting her around 32 percentage points ahead of Sunak among Tory members.

Sunak also faced tough questioning and a quip about his taste in designer loafers.

“People feel that you can’t walk a mile in their shoes because you’re walking in your Prada shoes,” Burley told Sunak, whose father-in-law is a billionaire.

She mocked Sunak’s insistence on his humble roots as he mentioned that his father was a doctor in the national health service (NHS).

“I grew up in an NHS household, you may have heard on this campaign,” he said.

“He never mentions it!” Burley interjected.

The final vote showed a larger number of hands for Sunak than for Truss, as Burley admitted: “I wasn’t expecting that.”

The result of the vote between Truss and Sunak, to decide who will replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is due on September 5.