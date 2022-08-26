UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak performs ‘gau pooja’ in London

London: Rishi Sunak, one of the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister was seen performing ‘gau pooja’ (worshipping of a cow) in London.

Rishi Sunak, running for the post of the UK Prime Minister, was seen performing Gau pooja in London with his wife Akshata Murthy. The videos and photos of the ritual have won praise from Indians living in the UK.

Rishi Sunak (potential PM of UK) and his wife doing Gau Mata Pooja in the UK. This strongly shows that India has 'arrived' on the world stage and we are no longer embarrassed or ashamed to display our rich cultural heritage. Jai Sanatan Dharam. #rishisunak #gaumata #dharma pic.twitter.com/jE8xtrtO68 — Mairan Sewtahal (@Mairansewtahal) August 20, 2022

The couple could be seen worshipping a cow and performing an Aarti. This comes after Sunak posted pictures of his Janmashtami celebrations at the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple.

He also posted some photos from his visit on his official Instagram page.

Sunak had previously won the hearts of Indians living in the UK when he celebrated Diwali last year and lit diyas (oil lamps) at his official residence.

Sunak’s Indian-origin supporters as well as Indians back home who are praying for his victory on September 5 earlier applauded the former chancellor to the exchequer for visiting the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in UK during Janmashtami earlier this month.