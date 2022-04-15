UK PM Boris Johnson To Arrive In India On Two-Day Visit

London: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to arrive in India on a two-day visit from April 21-22.

The focus of the trip will be the strengthening of bilateral ties against the backdrop of the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

The bilateral talks will also focus on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Indo-Pacific, and defence and security issues.

On March 31, the British foreign secretary, Liz Truss visited India and held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The British Premier, however, met his Indian counterparts on the sidelines of the Glassgow Climate Summit later in the year.

The meeting between PM Modi and Johnson at the COP26 summit was the first in-person interaction between the two leaders ever since the British premier’s visit to India was cancelled twice.