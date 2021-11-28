UK PM Announces Mandatory Mask Wearing & Restrictions On Travellers Amid Omicron Variant

London: As the cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the reintroduction of masks in indoor spaces and some travel restrictions.

The Prime Minister said anyone arriving in Britain would have to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and self-isolate until they provide a negative result.

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, he also confirmed the reintroduction of face masks on public transport and shops, although they will not be required in hospitality venues.

“Face coverings will become mandatory again in shops and on public transport in England from next week as part of measures to target the new coronavirus variant, Omicron,

Anyone in the UK who tests positive with a suspected case of the Omicron variant will also need to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Ministers will also attempt to expand the booster vaccination campaign in the coming weeks, with health secretary Sajid Javid set to ask the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to consider giving a third dose to those aged between 18 and 39.

At present, only over-40s are eligible for a booster shot.