UK nationals to undergo quarantine after arriving in India from UK

New Delhi: vaccinated British nationals arriving in India will be subjected to a 10-day mandatory quarantine, in response to similar measures imposed on Indian nationals.

The move comes after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called Britain’s decision not to recognise the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield, “discriminatory”. He had warned of reciprocal measures should London fail to reconsider.

Sources said that from October 4, all UK nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake the following measures:

Pre-departure Covid-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel,

RT-PCR test on arrival at airport,

RT-PCR test on Day 8 after arrival, and

Mandatory quarantine at home or in destination address for 10 days after arrival in India.

The British government announced last month it would allow fully vaccinated travellers to skip quarantine and take fewer tests, but only recognised vaccination under the American, British or European programmes or those authorised by an approved health body.