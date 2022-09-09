UK lawyers royal titles change in wake of Queen’s death

London: Instantaneously, on the announcement of the Queen’s passing, more than 2,400 people in the UK have seen their official titles change.

They are the country’s top lawyers who carry the words “Queen’s Counsel” after their names in recognition of their expertise – an honour created by the Queen’s namesake, Elizabeth I.

As soon as the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III, all of them became “King’s Counsel”.

This is just one of the many symbolic changes to British public life and society that have now begun.

Mark Fenhalls KC, the chair of the Bar Council representing all barristers in England and Wales, said: “The officers, members and staff of the General Council of the Bar of England and Wales join with colleagues across the legal professions in mourning the loss of our country’s most devoted public servant.“

Throughout a long, loyal, and steadfast reign, Queen Elizabeth II embodied the symbolic role of the figure in whose name justice is carried out with great integrity.”