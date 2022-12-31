UK Imposes Curbs On Travellers From China Amid Covid Surge

London: The UK has joined a growing list of countries, including India, to introduce curbs on travellers from China amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country after Chinese authorities relaxed the strict “zero-COVID” rules.

Passengers arriving from China to England from January 5, 2023, will need to show a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test (PDT) taken no more than two days prior to departure.

Although there are no direct flights from China to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, the government said it was working with the devolved regions to ensure this is implemented UK-wide as soon as possible.