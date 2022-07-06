UK government on brink of collapse after Cabinet ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign

London: The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was on the brink of collapse on Tuesday night after Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Rishi Sunak, who is Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, and Pakistani-origin health minister Sajid Javid resigned from the government within half an hour of each other in what appeared to be a coordinated attempt to demonstrate no confidence by the cabinet in his leadership.

Both outgoing cabinet ministers published disparaging resignation letters on Twitter questioning Boris Johnson’s integrity and competence. Further resignations are expected with many speculating it will now be impossible for Johnson to carry on as PM.

Javid tendered his resignation first, just minutes after Johnson had apologised in a BBC interview for appointing MP Chris Pincher to a government role despite being briefed there had been a complaint against him from two-and-a-half years ago. He had earlier denied he was aware any allegations against Pincher. Pincher was suspended as a Conservative MP last week over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Vice-chairman of the Conservative party Bim Afolami resigned live on television on Tuesday night saying he could no longer serve under the PM.

Ten minutes later Sunak, the outgoing Chancellor of the Exchequer, handed in his notice which exposed simmering tensions with the PM.