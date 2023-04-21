UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying allegations

London: Dominic Raab, the British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister, resigned on Friday after an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, shared on Twitter, Raab stated that the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent but would remain supportive of the government.

Raab said, “I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.”

“In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government — and ultimately the British people,” he added.