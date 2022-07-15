UK Declares National Emergency For Extreme Heat

London: The Met Office in Britain here has declared a national emergency as the temperature is expected to soar past the 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

According to the Met’s latest forecast, a red ‘Extreme Heat’ warning has been issued for parts of England for Monday and Tuesday next week.

“Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday,” the Met Office said on their website.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25 2019.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the red, level 4, alert is defined on the Met office website as being reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system.