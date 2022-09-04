UK couple names their newborn after Indian dish ‘Pakora’

London: A child born to parents in the UK has been named ‘Pakora’, which are deep-fried fritters that are a very popular evening-time snack in India, especially during the monsoons. While there are very unique names out there, this one surely takes the cake.

The couple who were quite frequent to Captain’s Table restaurant in Ireland, have named their child after the Indian cuisine. The restaurant announced the exciting news with a heartfelt post on Facebook. In case people are wondering what is the name of the dish, then it is none other than ‘Pakora.’

The restaurant shared the photo of the newborn and wrote, ‘Now this is a first’welcome to the world Pakora! We can’t wait to meet you! xx’ The restaurant also shared a photo of a bill receipt that had the names of some of the dishes that have ‘pakora’ in them.

The meal request included a chicken pakora burrito, a regular chicken pakora, and a chicken pakora melt. And in a section for restaurant order notes’, the proud father wrote: “My wife has just called our newborn daughter Pakora after her fav dish from The Captain’s Table, thought you’d like to know.”