UK becomes first country to approve oral antiviral molnupiravir to treat Covid

London: The UK medicines regulator has become the first in the world to approve an oral antiviral pill for Covid in a move that paves the way for tens of thousands of vulnerable patients to receive the treatment from this winter.

The tablet – molnupiravir – will be given twice a day to vulnerable patients recently diagnosed with the disease.

In clinical trials the pill, originally developed to treat flu, cut the risk of hospitalisation or death by about half.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the treatment was a “gamechanger” for the most frail and immunosuppressed.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended molnupiravir for use in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease.

Pfizer and Roche are also racing to develop easy-to-administer antiviral pills for Covid-19.