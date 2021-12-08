UK Announces Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics

London: After the USA, Australia, and Lithuania, the United Kingdom has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over concerns about human rights abuses in China.

The United Kingdom on Wednesday became the fourth country to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament said that Britain will effectively impose a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in China as no ministers or officials are expected to attend.

The move, which follows similar announcements made by the United States and Australia, is a show of protest over China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority and others.

The diplomatic boycotts come as multiple countries have accused China of genocide and human rights violations, including the U.S.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4-20. Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that “no one would care” if a number of foreign officials chose not to attend the Games.